Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the November 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

ORGNW stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,434. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 71.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 19.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 60.1% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth $462,000.

About Origin Materials

origin is a materials company based in sacramento, california. origin tackles hard problems in materials in service of the world’s great companies. origin’s technology produces bio-based intermediates from lignocellulosic (second generation) raw materials. origin’s intermediates can be used to make new polymers, surfactants, and carbon blacks, each with differentiated performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.