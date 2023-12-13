OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Update

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 5,133.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OriginClear Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OCLN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 255,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,393. OriginClear has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins, which includes bacteria and viruses, hormones, drugs, and pesticides.

