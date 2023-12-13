Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Stock Price Up 3%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 9,508,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 17,817,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £5.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.13.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

