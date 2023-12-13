Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Acquires C$26,792.50 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$26,792.50.

Orla Mining Stock Up 11.3 %

TSE OLA traded up C$0.41 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,968. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of C$80.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.324547 earnings per share for the current year.

OLA has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

