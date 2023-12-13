Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

OXBRW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

