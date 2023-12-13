Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
OXBRW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
