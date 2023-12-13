Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXLCN opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

