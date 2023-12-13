Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ OXLCN opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
