PAAL AI (PAAL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.64 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $132.90 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,310,927 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 756,310,926.9241879 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.15832415 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,829,185.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

