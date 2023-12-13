PAAL AI (PAAL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $123.04 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. PAAL AI has a market cap of $123.04 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,762,427 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 756,310,926.9241879 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.15832415 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,829,185.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

