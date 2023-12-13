Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.99. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99.

