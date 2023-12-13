Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Down 49.4% in November

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,500 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the November 15th total of 763,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pan African Resources stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Wednesday. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

