Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Paramount Global has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at 20.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is 17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of 13.40 and a 1 year high of 29.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARAA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PARAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
