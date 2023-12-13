Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Paramount Global has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at 20.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is 17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of 13.40 and a 1 year high of 29.51.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 7.13 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARAA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

PARAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

