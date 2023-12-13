Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

PXT stock opened at C$24.50 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$17.81 and a one year high of C$30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.34. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of C$515.18 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 6.2702703 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

In related news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total transaction of C$253,368.00. In other news, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,016.00. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total transaction of C$253,368.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

