Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $444.72

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $444.72 and last traded at $441.54, with a volume of 636559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.83.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

