Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 115,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 100,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$0.76 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.68.

In related news, Director Bradley Roy Dunkley acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Insiders own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

