Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,239,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 2,949,392 shares.The stock last traded at $5.11 and had previously closed at $5.31.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $360,782.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 769,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,798.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 35,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $218,971.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,596.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $360,782.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 769,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,798.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

