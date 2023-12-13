Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.96

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 229923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.22%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,471,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 56.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 374,144 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $5,383,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,287,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 117,756 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.