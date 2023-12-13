PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Price Performance

PEPL stock remained flat at $10.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Get PepperLime Health Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 309,150 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.