Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Acquired by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,321,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,355,000 after buying an additional 1,216,637 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $17,147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,027,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,185,000 after buying an additional 420,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 718.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after buying an additional 373,145 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 1,472.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 343,982 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PERI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Perion Network Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 412,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,332. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

