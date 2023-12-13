Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pershing Square Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PSHZF traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $42.31. 38,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,948. Pershing Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1307 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

