Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.05.

WOOF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. 4,056,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Briggs acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,383.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

