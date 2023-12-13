Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pharming Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHAR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. 1,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.29. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. Analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

