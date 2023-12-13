Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHARGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pharming Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHAR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. 1,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.29. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHARGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. Analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHARFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Featured Stories

