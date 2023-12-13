Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 14.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 94,068 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 3.4% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 310,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 1.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. 16.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phoenix Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.

About Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.