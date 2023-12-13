PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Down 44.7% in November

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the November 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 940,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 600,058 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 964,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 135,390 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 281,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 551.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 73,009 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PML traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 411,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,645. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

