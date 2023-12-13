Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Announces $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 71.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.7%.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.14. 1,185,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,535. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,726.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNW. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

