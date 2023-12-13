Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 150,000 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,165,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,147,360.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,016 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $206,632.16.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,920 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $169,870.40.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,665 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $372,386.70.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 53,211 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $424,623.78.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $783.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,803 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,050.53.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 106,755 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $782,514.15.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,077 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $376,375.92.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 211,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,537,626.81.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,520 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $304,341.60.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. 41,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,380. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.