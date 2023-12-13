PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Trading Up 16.7%

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 29,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$15.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

