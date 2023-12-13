Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Up 164.3% in November

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. 2,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,549. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,931,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 600,051 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $6,048,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,968,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 376,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $3,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Plum Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.