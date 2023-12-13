POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Shares Down 14.2%

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 197,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 148,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.81.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

