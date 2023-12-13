Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Up 0.6%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €47.26 ($50.82) and last traded at €47.15 ($50.70). Approximately 581,893 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.89 ($50.42).

Porsche Automobil Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Further Reading

