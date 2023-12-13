Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $5.44 Million in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lantheus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 21.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lantheus by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,299 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

LNTH stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,667. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

