Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,960 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,584,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 279.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $194,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

