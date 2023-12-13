Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Short Interest Down 94.3% in November

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the November 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 81.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares during the period.
NASDAQ PRAX traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. 11,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,144. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $78.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $146.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.78.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.25) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -19.9 EPS for the current year.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
