Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Short Interest Down 81.7% in November

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Precision Optics Stock Performance

POCI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 million, a P/E ratio of -108.17 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Precision Optics has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Precision Optics

Precision Optics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Optics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Optics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Precision Optics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Precision Optics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Optics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 136,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

