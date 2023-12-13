Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Short Interest Down 81.7% in November

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Precision Optics Stock Performance
POCI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 million, a P/E ratio of -108.17 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Precision Optics has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $7.20.
Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Precision Optics
Precision Optics Company Profile
Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Precision Optics
- What is a SEC Filing?
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.