Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Premier Foods Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PRRFY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. 315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.
Premier Foods Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Foods
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.