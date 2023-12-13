Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRFY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. 315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

