Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Prime Meridian Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

