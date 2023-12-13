Prologis, Inc. (PLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Prologis has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 126.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

