Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

WMB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.