Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.41.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

COF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,042. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.80.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.