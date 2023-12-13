Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VCIT traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,256,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

