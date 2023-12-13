Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.36. 1,427,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,666. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

