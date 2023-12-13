ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.45

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 6354436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SH. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $64,000.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

