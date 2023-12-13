ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Trading 1.6% Higher

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.84 and last traded at $67.82. 21,759 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $66.72.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $208.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36.

Get ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,514,000.

About ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.