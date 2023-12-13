ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.77 and last traded at $56.77. 20,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 444% from the average session volume of 3,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.39.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 2,526.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

