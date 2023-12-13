Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.1% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.8 %

ACN traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $340.47. 974,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.78. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $344.17. The firm has a market cap of $213.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

