Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $390,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $463.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.23.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.6 %

LULU traded down $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.41. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $507.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

