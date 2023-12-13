Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $70,071,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 58,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $431.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.91.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.