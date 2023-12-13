Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Sells 49 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $509.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.56. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $564.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

