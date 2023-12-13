Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $355,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,225 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 356,017.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 267,088 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $13,734,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 259,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 141,950 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.85. 19,092,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,034,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

