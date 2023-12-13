Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the November 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PVCT traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,702. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.17.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
