Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.87

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 35946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.
Publicis Groupe Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.
Publicis Groupe Company Profile
Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.
